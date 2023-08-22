x
Crime

Two youths injured during incident at DJJ's Broad River facility

Incident occurred Thursday, August 17; approximately 17 youth involved

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two youths were injured last Thursday during a disturbance at the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facility on Broad River Road. 

Michelle Foster, Direct of Communications at DJJ, said approximately 17 youth were involved in the August 17 incident that caused damage to a housing unit and temporarily sent two youth to an area hospital. No staff were injured.

DJJ contacted South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for assistance shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday and assisted DJJ with restoring order. After the housing unit was cleared, the youth were secured back within the building.

