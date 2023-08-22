Two youths injured during incident at DJJ's Broad River facility

Incident occurred Thursday, August 17; approximately 17 youth involved

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two youths were injured last Thursday during a disturbance at the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facility on Broad River Road.

Michelle Foster, Direct of Communications at DJJ, said approximately 17 youth were involved in the August 17 incident that caused damage to a housing unit and temporarily sent two youth to an area hospital. No staff were injured.