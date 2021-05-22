Day 6 of manhunt for Tyler Terry sees active pursuit

Chester County deputies say residents near Highway 9 and Richburg Road need to stay secure

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An intense manhunt is still underway in Chester County for murder suspect Tyler Terry. Terry is accused of two murders and several shootings in South Carolina, including firing shots at Chester County deputies Monday.

He's also wanted for killing two people in Missouri.

"Law enforcement officers are extremely tired, frustrated that it's gotten to this point, I recognize the community is frustrated we don't have him in custody and I can promise you there is no one more frustrated than me", Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

On Saturday night, deputies are still focusing on the area of Sloan Road and Fishing Creek. However, in a new tweet Sunday afternoon, deputies say they were actively pursuing Terry near Highway 9 and Richburg Road.

Officials say an officer spotted Terry around 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Ligon Road. The officer then chased Terry past Mount Ararat Church, but Terry ran back into the woods.

"At this point it's scary because somebody like me, I have a family," Chester County resident Ashley Thompson-Woods said. "It's one man, this is really what you call a one man show."

Thompson-Woods questioned how authorities continue to let Terry get away.

"Pretty much everything in this area is really thick terrain, its definitely easy for somebody to make a few moves and slip away or try to hide, we have a lot of people out here and we have a good idea of where he is," Chester County Sheriff Office public information officer, Grant Suskin said.

Authorities continue to intensify their search Sunday night, saying they are confident they have Terry in their perimeter as they try to find him and force him out.

"We have a lot of trained professionals out here, well over a 100 people this entire operation has been working hard to make sure this comes to a peaceful end," Suskin said.

People who live nearby are asked to lock their doors, secure firearms, stay inside, and report suspicious activity near trash cans, barns, and other areas.

The pursuit fo Terry is still taking place in the Hwy 9 & Richburg Rd area. Both roads are shut down.



We are confident Terry is within our perimeter. Our perimeter has become thicker and is layered. We are sending teams inside in attempts to find him and force him out. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 23, 2021

There has been a confirmed sighting of Terry in Richburg this afternoon. Please avoid the area. There are numerous law enforcement resources in the area and we have sent a team to the area as well. Posted by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Authorities previously asked people to pay attention to any barns, crawl spaces, and outbuildings. They say do not check these places yourself but be aware of any unusual activity like opened doors.

"We have learned some things about him that would allow him to have some ability to survive a period in a wooded area", Dorsey said.

As the days continue to stretch on, former Assistant Director of the FBI, Chris Swecker says there's growing concern this manhunt won't end peacefully.

"As each day goes by as each hour goes by I think the suspect is more desperate and more fatigued and more mentally deteriorated," Swecker said. "It was dangerous on day one, it gets more dangerous as these conditions exacerbate."

Law enforcement will be conducting welfare checks on neighbors and businesses in the area as the manhunt continues.

"Nothing would make me happier if he walked up to our command post walked out on number nine and just gave up based on the last few weeks of his life we don't expect that," Dorsey said.

"Something will happen when you least expect it, he'll show up when you least expect it we've seen this happen over and over again," Swecker said.

If you have any information about Terry you are asked to call the tip line at (888-274-6372) or 877-409-4321 also 911.

No detail is insignificant. The reward for tips leading to Terry's arrest is $12,000.