The family of an 11 year old killed in a drive by shooting in East Point is grieving and asking for justice.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Four days after Ty'Rell Sims was killed in a drive-by shooting, candles and balloons mark the place on Bell Street in East Point where he died.

"It was so fast - I didn't expect to do this, I didn't, I didn't expect to bury my baby, period," Ty'Rell's mom, Cathy Smith, told 11Alive on Tuesday.

Smith says she wants answers and justice for her 11-year-old son.

"I need everything I can get to make sure my baby can be in peace," Smith said.

East Point Police Department Cpt. Allyn Glover said they got a call around 11 p.m. on Friday that a child had been shot.

"Didn't need to happen, it shouldn't have happened," Glover said.

She says Ty'Rell and a friend were walking from one side of Bell street to the other when a black, late-model sedan pulled up slowly and someone inside opened fire.

"This appears to be a beef that may have been going on the same day," Glover said. "We've got some people we're trying to talk to - we're not releasing that yet, but as soon as we get to talk to them, hopefully that will give us more answers."

Glover says the weapon used appears to be a small caliber handgun, but they are waiting on a ballistics report to confirm.

Ty'Rell's family says they will always remember him as an athlete and a student whose life was lost too soon.

"Man, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. Could've been anybody. I hate that it was him," Ty'Rell's uncle, Kevin Bryant said.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact East Point Police at 404-761-2177.

A GoFundMe account was set up by Tyrell's mother to help with funeral expenses.