LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are searching for a suspect who they say escaped their custody.

Officers say Tyrese Dashawn Johnson, 20, got away from them after his arrest on multiple burglary charges November 28 on Sandpit Road in Leesville.

Deputies have not said where he stole the items from.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s location should contact Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372. You could be eligible for a cash reward.