Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties

Tywene Brown tried to elude traffic stop, hit another car, killing passenger and wounding driver in Turbeville, South Carolina

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured.

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis released a joint statement regarding the incident that resulted in the arrest of Tywene Senclara Brown, of Sumter.

In the statement, Sheriff Baxter said a Clarendon County Sheriff's Deputy on routine patrol near Turbeville observed a silver Chevrolet Traverse traveling west at a high rate of speed on Highway 378. After clocking the Traverse's speed at 79 miles per hour, the deputy activated the siren in his patrol car and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The suspect vehicle then accelerated to evade the deputy.

Witnesses gave written statements that they observed the Traverse driving extremely fast and erratic through the town of Turbeville, where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

The Clarendon County deputy then notified Clarendon dispatch the vehicle was not stopping, and then notified the Sumter County Sheriff's Office the vehicle was headed in their direction. A South Carolina Highway Patrol unit entered the pursuit as the vehicles continued into Sumter County.

Sumter's Sheriff Dennis said Clarendon's assistance request was made through dispatch and a Sumter County deputy prepared to assist as the suspect vehicle approached.

Intentionally evading the Sumter County deputy, Brown drove his vehicle across the center grass median, crossing over into the eastbound lane of traffic. By crossing into traffic, Brown's car struck another vehicle. The passenger in that vehicle was killed in the collision and the driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

Brown was treated for his injuries at a local hospital before being transferred to the Clarendon County jail where he was initially booked on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, driving under the influence, and driving under suspension.

Sumter County charged Brown with reckless vehicular homicide, failure to stop for blue lights resulting in a fatality, and failure to stop for blue lights resulting in great bodily injury.

Due to the multiple agencies involved, the Richland County Sheriff's Department was requested to have their traffic safety unit investigate the incident.