RALEIGH, N.C. — An Uber driver is in the hospital after police say the person was shot in the head after dropping off a passenger in North Carolina.

Multiple media outlets report the incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday on Hill Street and New Bern Avenue. Officers say she was dropping off the passenger when someone began firing bullet into the vehicle.

Police did not say if she was struck by fragments of the bullets or the full bullet.

The woman was able to make it to a location a short distance away where she called police. She was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet said if they have a suspect description.