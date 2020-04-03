KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies from the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, along with the Bethune Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Bomb Squad, are investigating an incident involving an unexploded ordinance found on Main Street Bethune.

According to reports, the ordinance was not an active/live explosive, but was kept as a family heirloom. Officials have seized the object and, although the 500 block of Main Street South in Bethune was temporarily blocked off -- at no point was there a threat to the immediate area around the incident.

There is no sign of foul play or a plan for the ordinance to be used.