Union County Sheriff indicted, accused of sending 'lewd and inappropriate' messages

UNION, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the Union Grand Jury returned indictments against Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

The sherriff was was charged with one count of Misconduct in Office and one count of Disseminating Obscene Material.

According to the report, the misconduct offense is a common law misdemeanor, punishable by up to ten years in prison. The obscenity violation is a statutory felony according to SC Code Section 16-15-305 punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine no less than $10,000, or both.

Taylor is accused of sending lewd and inappropriate messages to a citizen of Union County that included an obscene photo.

An arraignment will be scheduled in the Circuit Court where Taylor will be served with the indictment and have a bond setting on the charges.

This case is being investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division and will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.