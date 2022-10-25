Boy found in suitcase identified; mother wanted for murder, believed son was possessed by demon

Example video title will go here for this video

Authorities with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations helped find and contact Cairo's biological father after investigators were able to confirm the child was Cairo.

The child was identified as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan from Georgia. He was never reported to authorities as a missing child. He would have turned 6 years old on Oct. 24.

As a result of physical evidence, ISP detectives were able to identify two suspects and the little boy found dead.

"No crime scene evidence technologies were spared," Huls said about the investigation.

An autopsy did not find any signs of physical trauma.

There were no matches to any missing children reports for police to work off of on the case. There were thousands of tips, but unfortunately, none of them panned out.

Indiana State Police announced the arrest of one woman, and a warrant for the mother of a little boy whose body was found in a suitcase in rural Washington County in April.

Police seek Cairo's mother :

Two felony arrest warrants were issued for Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Louisiana and 37-year-old DeJaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, who is the mother's child.

Coleman was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 19 in San Francisco, California. Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit and ISP arrested her on an out-of-state warrant while she was at her home in Oakland.

A felony murder arrest warrant was issued for Anderson. She is currently at large and believed to have last been in the Los Angeles area. Police searched for her in the Los Angeles metro area, but so far have had no luck finding her.

Now, police are asking people across the country to be on the lookout for Anderson, who is known to travel.

"Help us locate her for Cairo so that justice can be served for him," Huls said.

Her last known location was the Echo Park area of Los Angeles. However, police say she's known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas.

Anderson is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo, but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions.

Police believe the photo above is the most accurate photo of Anderson, although not the most recent.