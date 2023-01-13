Lexington Police arrest Upstate man during internet sex crime investigation

Man traveled from Wellsford to Lexington to meet with who he thought was a minor for sex, but was instead an undercover detective.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police announce the arrest of an Upstate man after the man traveled from the Upstate to Lexington to meet who he believed to be a minor for sex.

Bryan Wesley Rogers, 58, of Wellford in Spartanburg County, allegedly contacted an undercover detective with the Lexington Police Department through social media on Jan. 11, 2023, believing the profile was of a young teenage girl, to have sex with her. The detective is on the South Carolina Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). Rogers engaged in conversation with the undercover detective and, when told about her age, Rogers said, "I like young peeps."

Rogers continued the conversation with the undercover detective, sending the detective pornography and nude photographs of himself.

On Jan. 12, Rogers drove from the Upstate to the Town of Lexington to meet with who he thought was the minor girl and was arrested at the meeting location. Lexington Police detectives transported Rogers to the Lexington County Detention Center.

He has been charged with Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Age 11 – 14, two charges of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, two charges of Attempted Unlawful Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor, and Attempted Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

Rogers was given a personal recognizance bond on all charges Friday morning at Lexington County Bond Court.