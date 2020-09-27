Ammo, uniform, equipment stolen out of border patrol officer's car while in town for training

The man told Atlanta Police officers that he had been driving his government vehicle to multiple places and jurisdictions.

ATLANTA — A United States Customs and Border Protection officer in metro Atlanta for training says his car was broken into while in town on Thursday.

He told them that while at a training facility in Clayton County, he was made aware that there was damage to his driver side door handle. He did not report the damages at the time and told police that he did not notice anything missing.

After returning to his hotel in Atlanta, he parked on the second floor of the parking deck at the Marriott off Wieuca Road. He told police he went back to his vehicle to retrieve some training equipment and that is when he noticed his bag missing.

He told police that his Black Hawk equipment bag containing his helmet, gas mask, night vision goggles, laser scope for his rifle, a blue uniform, six M4 magazines, and approximately 140 .223 rounds of live ammunition were missing.