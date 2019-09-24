COLUMBIA, S.C. — A California man has been arrested over allegations that he and his partners ran a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that targeted people receiving pensions.

News outlets report the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Future Income Payments LLC (FIP) owner Scott Kohn on Saturday in San Diego.

The 65-year-old has been on the run since March when authorities in South Carolina secured fraud indictments against him.

On May 12, 2019, a federal arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina after Kohn was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud.

Court filings say beginning in or about April 2011, FIP provided cash advances to veterans and others that would then be repaid by their pensions.

Traders weren't told the advances had interest rates that could top 240%.

The upfront money came from investors who were promised up to 8% back on their investments.

According to the indictment, the company diverted new investor funds flowing into the business to fund payments to earlier investors in order to keep the scheme operational.

When FIP ceased doing business in early 2018, investors were owed approximately $300 million. The scheme alleged in the indictment victimized over 2,600 individuals.

An April letter to investors says about 25 states are investigating or have taken action against Kohn's company.

Court documents filed September 18, 2019 list a pre-trial conference in the case against Kohn in Greenville, SC set for November 4, 2019.

Jury selection is set for February 13, 2020.