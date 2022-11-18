Multiple agencies searching portion of Lexington County for Clarendon County inmate

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to Wiles' apprehension.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The U.S. Marshals confirm that agents from their organization and several others are searching a portion of Lexington County for a man who escaped from a South Carolina jail roughly a week earlier.

According to a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service, the agents are in the Sharon Acres Lane area of southern Lexington County. That is near Swansea and Pelion. The agency said its presence and that of several agencies, which now include the FBI, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Lexington County Sheriff's Department and members of the Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force, are related to 42-year-old Shaun Wayne Wiles who escaped from the Clarendon County Detention Center around 1 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Wiles managed to escape into the woods near the detention center and evade K-9 units that were sent to find him. Investigators later confirmed through a video that he stole a farmer's pickup truck and was believed to have left the general area.

Wiles is a white male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with grey and black hair and a tattoo that says "Melissa" on the right side of his neck.

Friday morning, SLED has been assisting the Marshals with helicopter air searches and a bloodhound unit.