New Friarsgate neighborhood experiencing vehicle break-ins, Irmo Police say

Irmo Police warn residents not to leave cars unlocked

IRMO, S.C. — A rash of vehicle break-ins in the New Friarsgate neighborhood has Irmo Police warning residents to ensure their vehicles are secure and outdoor lighting is on overnight.

The Criminal Investigations Division of the Irmo Police Department is working on several cases of vehicle break-ins involving what appears to be multiple individuals. Investigators say that the vehicles "broken into" were unlocked and that motion-sensitive floodlights seem to deter the would-be thieves, with some running away from the vehicles.

Money, cell phones and guns are some of the items that have been stolen, and police are reminding everyone not to leave guns in their vehicle.