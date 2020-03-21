RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle struck four others while evading Richland County Sheriff's Deputies.

According to SCHP, the incident happened on March 20 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Pageant Road.

According to the report, The Richland County Sheriff's Office was pursuing a Xavier Legette, 23, in a 2013 Kia vehicle on Trotter Road in Richland County.

During the pursuit, the 2013 Kia veered left of center striking an unknown vehicle. The Kia then veered onto Pageant Road and struck a 2019 Honda in the rear, causing the Honda to strike a 2013 Buick Sedan.

The Kia then overturned, striking a 2004 Chevrolet pick up truck on Pageant Road.

The driver and passenger of the Kia, as well as the driver of the 2004 Chevrolet pick up were transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Other drivers were not injured in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.