COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has identified a vehicle in connection with four suspicious fires in the Shandon neighborhood.

Officers say even though the fires took place around the same area, they're not sure yet if they're connected. Police say the investigation is in the early stages and their processing evidence and interviewing people.

CPD released a photo of the vehicle of interest in connection with the suspicious fires. It is an older model car and is missing a hub cap on the front passenger side.

Columbia Police Department

Here are the list of fires and what happened in each one:

3205 Cannon Street | 3:45 a.m.

Small fire in the bed of a truck that was parked in the front yard near the street

Flames extinguished by the victim with the use of a garden hose

The truck contained miscellaneous items to include foam materials and trash

3218 Heyward Street | 4:00 a.m.

Home and two vehicles damaged by flames

3208 Heyward Street | 4:00 a.m.

Two trash cans damaged by flames

3530 Heyward Street | 4:25 a.m.

Boat cover damaged by flames

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways.

CALL toll-free, 888-CRIME-SC.

LOG onto: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.