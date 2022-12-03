Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex

Authorities caught two immediately and later tracked two others. The driver in the case is facing charges.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.

A spokesperson for the department said the driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a chase that continued onto Broad River Road, eventually ending in the 4500 block of Bentley Drive.

Deputies said that while the driver stopped there, he and three others ran. Two were caught immediately according to the sheriff's department. The other two were eventually caught by deputies as well.