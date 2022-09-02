6-year-old dies in Georgia crash, mother charged in death

Investigators with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the 33-year-old woman was DUI when the crash happened.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A child died, and their mother was arrested following a crash in July, according to Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on July 28. The office said around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a call about a "head-on-collision on Crystal Cove Trail. A 33-year-old woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry with her 6-year-old. Deputies said the kid was "in the backseat who was sitting properly buckled on a booster seat."

The mother, driving northbound, "for unknown reasons" entered the south lane and went off the road. She tried to pull her car back onto the road by driving north in the south lane, but the office said a red Chevrolet Impala was coming head-on.

Both cars collided, and the 19-year-old driving the Impala was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition. The mother driving the Camry was not wearing a seatbelt and was in serious condition and expected to survive.

The 6-year-old was unresponsive at the scene, deputies said, and later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the mother was DUI at the time; she faces vehicular homicide in the 1st degree, reckless driving, DUI, open container and a seatbelt violation.