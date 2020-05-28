COLUMBIA, S.C. — The victim in a Tuesday night shooting in Columbia has been identifed.

Khamori D. Scott, 24 of Eastover, was transported by EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Scott died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to Coroner Watts.

Richland County deputies say they were dispatched to an armed robbery on Weiss Drive around 10:30 p.m. on May 26. They also received a call about a shooting at the same location.

According to the report, when they arrived, they found a 24-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooter surrendered the weapon and was immediately detained.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department continue to investigate this incident.