21-year-old shot, killed in drive-by shooting in Columbia

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Shantarius O. Thompson, 21, of Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead in Columbia on May 21.

Deptuies responded to the 2100 block of Kathleen Drive to reports of a shooting. The found a 21-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body when they arrived.

According to the report, after arriving to a house, someone ina vehicle began shooting at the victim. He was able to get away, but not before being shot in the upper body.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Shantarius O. Thompson, 21, of Columbia, SC

“We are working with the Richland County Sheriff Department to fully investigate this matter”, Coroner Rutherford said.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is urged to submit a tip through CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.