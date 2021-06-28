22-year-old killed in north Columbia shooting

22-year-old Jhontariouse L. Brisbon of Columbia was shot and killed on Cardamon Court, according to officials.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Officials have released the identity of the man killed in a shooting in north Columbia Friday night.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says 22-year-old Jhontariouse L. Brisbon of Columbia was shot and killed on Cardamon Court on Friday, June 25.

Columbia police say they responded to the 100 block of Cardamon Court just before 10 p.m. Friday night, where two men were injured in a shooting.

One of the two injured men died later that night.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways: