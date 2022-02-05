Mother of four Tayda Smith identified as Jacksonville woman found shot dead

Tayda Smith ran a podcast called "Girl Talk by Tay," according to her Facebook. In one post, she offered her phone number for anyone who needed advice or prayers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — *The above video was published Sunday

Family members have confirmed that the victim in a shooting at 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Lem Turner Drive was Tayda Smith, a mother of four who lived in Jacksonville.

Smith ran a podcast called "Girl Talk by Tay," according to her Facebook. In one post, she offered her phone number for anyone who needed advice or prayers. She had four daughters.

"She was strong, sweet, humble with a lot of humor. She was very loved by her family," a family member posted.

"The fact that she was killed from gun violence, this city is getting out of hand, and this is why I don't go outside. This girl got four beautiful little girls, what about them?" a friend wrote

Smith was found dead inside of a car on Lem Turner Drive Sunday, suffering from gunshot wounds.