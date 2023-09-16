Victims identified in deadly West Columbia crash that led to man's DUI arrest

Authorities said one victim was 68, and the other was 17. Both died at the scene after, according to the coroner, their vehicle was hit from behind.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released the names of two people killed in a Friday night crash in West Columbia that led to one man's arrest.

According to a statement released on Saturday afternoon, 68-year-old Cornelius Alexander Clory of Ruther Glen, Virginia and 17-year-old Leeya Janae Leaverette of West Columbia died at the scene of the crash, which happened at the intersection of 12th Street and B Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Clory was stopped at B Avenue when his vehicle was struck from behind by a man believed to be driving under the influence. Leaverette was a passenger in the back seat, Fisher's office said.

Another passenger in the front seat was taken to the hospital with what Fisher described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver, identified by the West Columbia Police Department as 24-year-old Joshua Yarborough, had minor injuries. He is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center on two counts of felony driving under the influence, resulting in death and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.