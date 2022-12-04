Two victims identified in shooting off Decker Boulevard in Columbia

The men were killed in a shooting that happened Tuesday morning on Hunt Club Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has identified the two men shot to death at an apartment off Decker Boulevard Tuesday morning.

Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed 50-year-old Richard Boineau and 42-year-old Lance Scott of Columbia were the people who were killed in the shooting.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say when they got there, they found three people who'd been shot. According to deputies, Boineau and Scott were pronounced dead at the scene, while a a third victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. That person's condition is not known.

Deputies have not yet said if they known who is responsible for the shooting or if anyone is in custody. They also have not given any details on what they think might have led to the shooting.

Officers are calling the incident an active investigation and say additional information will be released as it becomes available.