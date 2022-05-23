Victims of Newberry shootings identified

Four teens killed Sunday in two shooting incidents in same Newberry community

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office along with the Newberry Police Department have identified the four teenagers shot and killed in two separate incidents Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified the dead as Mykain Davis, 16; Jahquindin Toland, 18; Jhisere Robinson, 15; and Sonterrious Davis, 19.

All of the teens lived in the Newberry area.

The first victim, Mykain Davis, was shot around midnight Sunday on Wise Street in Newberry. Then hours later, Toland, Robinson, and Sonterrious Davis were shot in the same neighborhood on nearby Eleanor Street.

Because of the shootings, Newberry High School returned to an e-learning schedule on Monday, May 23.