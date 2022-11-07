A mother and daughter from South Carolina were among the victims in the crash, according to a report from GSP.

FLORIDA, USA — New details have been released regarding the deadly pile-up on I-95 near the Georgia-Florida state line last week that killed four people.

Nicholas Dewayne Burist, 43, faces a slew of charges, including D.U.I. and vehicular homicide as a result of the crash.

A newly obtained report from the Georgia Department of Motor Vehicles indicates that Burist told officials that 'everyone was tailgating him' and the vehicle in front of him slammed on brakes. He says this is what caused him to lose control of the truck he was driving.

However, the report says dashcam video from the truck indicates that there were no vehicles in the front of him. GSP says the nearest vehicle was roughly 200 yards away.

The report indicates that Burist lost control of the tractor trailer he was driving and veered into the oncoming northbound lane.

Four people died during the incident including Charles Davenport, 37, of Virginia, Michael Hines, 36, of Virginia, Jamie Sloan, 43, of South Carolina and Rylie Sloan, 14, of South Carolina.

The GSP report indicates that Jamie and Rylie Sloan were mother and daughter. They were traveling in a vehicle with Jamie's husband and Rylie's friend, who both survived the crash, the report says.

A Facebook post indicates that a procession was held on Friday in honor of Jamie and Rylie Sloan, who were reportedly active within Bellview Baptist Church.

In total, the report indicates there were twelve individuals who sustained injuries (or died) as a result of the crash.

Burist was charged with open container violation, seat belt violation, following too closely, improper lane change and/or failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession of less than 1 oz, serious injury by vehicle and two counts of DUI and five counts of homicide by vehicle.