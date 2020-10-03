KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are still investigating why three women were gunned down over the weekend.

One of them was Tyler Trotter's mother.

"I miss my mom," he said.

She was a good mom, a caring mom. One who loved spending time with her grandchildren, who brought her so much joy.

Trotter got the news that his mother, Barbara Rogers, 57, was killed in her home while he was driving. His kids were in the car.

"I didn't say anything because I didn't want the kids to know the details that I had just heard," he remembered.

Barbara Rogers, Juliana White, and Mildred Blackwell.

Tyler Trotter

The details, according to KPD, are that Rogers was one of three women found dead Sunday morning. She and her roommate, 55-year-old Mildred Blackwell, were shot in their home on Trousdale Road. Blackwell's daughter, 29-year-old Juliana White, was found shot to death on Division street.

"The way that it happened was really unexpected," he said. "So it's like you just don't necessarily understand these things. So it's kind of difficult to wrap your mind around. Why something like this would happen."

Police have a suspect in the shootings in custody. Desmon Rhea, 24, was arrested less than 12 hours after the murders. Investigators have said Rhea and the victims were known to each other, but haven't released a motive.

Desmon Rhea, 24

Knox County Sheriff's Office

Trotter doesn't think it was random.

"It looks like to me, a lot of it reminds me of a life that I used to be involved in. And so I understand that there there are different rules in those lifestyles, and it's, it's evil, and there's evil in the world," he said.

Somehow, despite his grief, Trotter doesn't feel anger towards the man police believe killed his mother and her friends.

"When I think about everything that I've been forgiven for, and I think about everything that God has done in my life, God removes the hate, and the anger and fear. There's no fear, there's just love," he said.

Trotter said he hopes that Rhea will find God to feel that same peace that he feels.

"And I have no desire to see or retaliation. I have a desire to see him in heaven, to see him saved, to see him forgiven, to see him testify about how good, about how good God is. That's my desire," he said.

Trotter said he knows not everyone would feel the same way in his situation, but he hopes he can be an example.

"I loved my mom. I still love my mom. She was special to me. So if, if I'm able to say the things that I'm saying it should be evidence that God is real," he said.

Trotter said he plans to organize a public and private memorial for all three women, because he knows the community has been impacted by this.