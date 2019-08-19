GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are looking for two people suspected of shoplifting thousands of dollars in underwear from the Victoria's Secret in Friendly Center. Police say the theft was reported Sunday, August 11. Crime Stoppers released surveillance footage from inside the store appearing to show two women stuffing bags full of bras and panties, then walking out of the store without paying.

Crime Stoppers says the merchandise was worth around $3,300.

If you can identify these two people, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are anonymous.

