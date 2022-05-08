Video released in search for Broad River Road shooting suspect

Authorities say the victim was not seriously hurt but the suspect has yet to be found.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The surveillance video shows an armed man chasing someone and eventually opening fire. Now, investigators are asking the public if they recognized the suspect in that video.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department released a video clip along with new details on Friday regarding a shooting that happened just weeks earlier on July 22.

According to investigators, the video shows a moment of violence that unfolded around 11:30 p.m. that night at the BP station at 806 Broad River Rd. - located near the intersection with Greystone Boulevard.

The video shows a man in a white t-shirt and white and blue shorts chasing another man while pointing a gun and eventually firing several shots at him.

Investigators said the victim was not seriously hurt but the suspect ran off before he was caught.