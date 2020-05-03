WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A road rage incident near a bus stop was caught on camera.

Lexington County deputies say a man shot a gun in the air while students were loading the school bus Wednesday morning.

Lexington County Sheriff deputies said a car had been seen speeding through the area near Pallet Drive and Dixiana Road while students were getting on the bus.

On Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. deputies said a resident decided to confront the driver.

Wilson Morales, the owner of Morales Auto Repair, that sits on the corner where the bus stop is located caught part of the argument on his surveillance cameras.

The video shows children getting on the bus, a man and a woman talking to the car behind the bus and the car speeding off.

RELATED: Arrest made in early morning road rage incident involving shots fired in Lexington County

Deputies said 22-year-old Deaundre Scott was arrested after he got out of his car and fired multiple shots in the air before driving away.

No one was hurt and the students made it to school safely.

Morales said that area is typically quite and nothing like this has happened before.

"It's crazy you know, it's a school bus and there are kids on the bus, it's really crazy," Morales said.

Scott's bond was set at $10,000 in court this Thursday morning.