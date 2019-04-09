ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are praising a woman's quick thinking after she was shot at in broad daylight.

Police say the suspect Anthony Liston is facing a laundry list of charges after he reportedly spent a day committing various crimes against women.

One of those incidents caught on graphic surveillance footage.

"I've been doing this a while and I can tell you that I've seen a lot of violence but not violence like this," said North County Police Cooperative Ron Martin.

Here's what he's talking about.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thursday Major Martin says officers were called to the North Central Community Health Center on Jennings Station Road for reports of a shooting.

"There's our shooter. There's the movement and if you watch the mirror there's the rifle, the rifle's out, the shots made now he's going out," said Martin.

Shortly after, Major Martin says the suspect then corners the victim's car, gets out and tries to reload his rifle before firing additional shots.

A woman passing by noticed the suspect, then does a double-take and is then seen running for cover.

"She got out of there," said Martin of what he saw in the video. "After the woman runs out of the frame, if you look at the street behind the parking lot, you'll notice the victim's car going about 40 miles per hour in reverse and she's flooring it in reverse and then here comes the shooter right after. My goodness."

A neighbor who lives directly behind the Health center says he heard both the shots and the screeching sound of the victim's car flying down the street.

"I said 'oh my lord what done happened now," said Arch Murphy.

He says after seeing the police activity and emergency services he couldn't help but think the worst. But after hearing the news of her unbelievable getaway, Murphy says God had other plans.

"The Lord had mercy for you and he wasn't ready for you… amen."

Major Martin says crimes like these are increasing not only in St. Louis but around the country.

He's asking people to be vigilant and do whatever it takes to make it out of tough situations alive.