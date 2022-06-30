Police rescue 7-year-old boy locked in bedroom in house filled with feces, investigators say

The child has been turned over to DFCS.

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A little boy cried for help from a locked bedroom in a Villa Rica home and now his mother and her boyfriend are facing charges, according to police records.

Villa Rica Police Department officers were called to a home along Peachtree Street Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. That's when they heard the child yelling out the window for help.

Officers went up to the 7-year-old and learned he was alone in the house and had been locked in the bedroom, police said. Investigators said he had been there for at least two hours.

The child's mother, 31 years old, and her boyfriend who is 38 years old came home while police were investigating. Officers learned the boyfriend lived with the mother and child.

During their inspection of the home, police also found animal - and possibly human - feces on the floor. In a department news release, officers said: "the entirety of the home reeked of animal urine and feces."

Determining the home unfit to house a child, officers were trying to find his shoes to remove him and instead found an area where marijuana was being grown, police said.