RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department along with the West Columbia Police Department are urgently seeking the public’s help in finding a violent fugitive who is now facing additional charges.



Robert Lee Raines, 29, who was already wanted on several charges by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, is now being sought by the West Columbia Police Department, for an attempted murder and armed robbery he and a second suspect allegedly committed on Thursday, May 28.



Raines was already wanted on charges of second-degree burglary, grand larceny and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, after he burglarized several storage units on May 17.



While attempting to arrest Raines on May 18, deputies say he fled in a vehicle that he crashed into a tree. He then fled on foot. Raines nearly injured several passersby when he fled from deputies.



Deputies say they believe Raines to be on a crime spree. He is known to spend his nights at different hotels and motels. Anyone who sees him is asked to not approach him and call 911.

Those who know his current whereabouts are asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

