Violent morning in Colleton County leaves teen dead

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Colleton County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a series of overnight shootings that led to one known injury and the death of a teen.

The sheriff's office released a statement on Sunday announcing that a 16-year-old boy who had been shot and dropped off at Colleton Medical Center by an unknown person had died from his wounds.

After the teen was dropped off, the sheriff's department said it responded to two drive-by shootings. Limited details are available regarding one of the shootings, which happened on Keegan Road. However, investigators confirmed that another drive-by shooting on Hope Plantation Road led to a male victim sustaining wounds that were not considered life-threatening.

With the investigation still moving through the early stages, sheriff's office detectives are still working to figure out if any or all of the shootings are connected in some way.