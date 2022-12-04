Waitress injured after being shot at Roosters in north Columbus, police say

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at the restaurant located on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A waitress was injured during a shooting at a Roosters restaurant in north Columbus Tuesday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. at the restaurant located on East Dublin Granville Road near Cleveland Avenue.

Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds from outside the restaurant and the waitress was struck while she was inside.

The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.

The shooting comes two months after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot at the restaurant.

A spokesperson for Roosters released a statement following the shooting: