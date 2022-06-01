81-year-old Georgia deputy arrested, accused of rape

The law enforcement deputy is accused of raping a woman while on duty in his uniform, investigators say.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County deputy has been arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents after being accused of rape.

GBI said the 81-year-old of Rock Springs, Georgia, is now facing charges of rape, violation of oath of office and false imprisonment.

Lafayette Police Department called the GBI to investigate on May 11 after receiving a report that a woman was raped by a Walker County Sheriff's Office deputy, according to a news release. After reviewing evidence, GBI said an investigation showed the deputy had sex with a woman without her consent while on duty and in law enforcement uniform.