Robber knocks down 75-year-old Walmart worker in Texas, police say

“It reminded me of a football player taking out a punter or something when he hit me because he was huge," Shirley Hardesty told KHOU 11.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Houston police are trying to track down a robbery suspect who knocked over a 75-year-old Walmart cashier in the store near Baybrook Mall.

The HPD Robbery Division shared video of the guy leaving the store on W. El Dorado Boulevard with items he didn't pay for.

Greeter Shirley Hardesty said she heard someone yelling and looked up to a large man coming straight for her.

“A really big guy was running at me full blast,” Hardesty told KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles. “It reminded me of a football player taking out a punter or something when he hit me because he was huge.”

The victim, who is only 5 feet, 2 inches tall, was knocked unconscious.

“A witness said I went about three feet through the air, and I went off my feet and hit a glass wall and slid down,” Hardesty said. “I’m unconscious as I hit, I don’t remember the hit at all, but I do remember my head bouncing off the wall three times.”

Hardesty went to the ER the next day because her wrist was swollen and sore. Even though the robbery happened back on March 5, she's still undergoing physical therapy and seeing a doctor every week.

She feels lucky it wasn't worse but says she's sick of these criminals hurting innocent victims.

"I think it’s deplorable. It doesn’t matter about your age, but people need to have more respect for each other.”