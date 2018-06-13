CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- The Chesterfield County mother accused of lying about her 11-month-old baby's kidnapping is now charged with her murder.

Police said 19-year-old Breanna Lewis is charged with murder by child abuse in connection with the death of her baby girl Harlee Lewis. The infant's body was found in a trash bag that was stuffed inside a diaper box several hundred feet from the family's home in Chesterfield County last month.

According to the arrest warrant, Lewis inflicted injuries on baby Harlee that were non-accidental and resulted in her death. Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, deputies obtained the warrant for Lewis on June 8.

Just in: Breanna Lewis, mother of baby Harlee who was recently found dead in Chesterfield woods, has been charged with murder. pic.twitter.com/8tDVA78Dtk — Savannah Levins (@LevinsReports) June 13, 2018

"The hardest part of this is she just threw it away in a trash bag. I don't know how much sadder you could be for the death of someone," said Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks.

If convicted, Lewis will face 20 years to life in prison. Lewis is scheduled to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. Thursday. She was also charged with improper disposal of remains.

