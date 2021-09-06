Funeral home director arrested linked to corpses found in home, sheriff says

The Caswell County man is listed as the director of a Yanceyville funeral home.

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — A funeral director wanted in a case involving corpses found in a house was arrested.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office recently issued a wanted poster for the man, Jeremiah Randall Whitt, 40, who’s now facing four charges related to the case.

The sheriff’s office said Whitt is the funeral director at Harrelson Funeral Home in Yanceyville.



Whitt is charged with two counts of disturbing human remains and two counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

The sheriff’s office said on May 31, they discovered two corpses on a residential property in Semora Township. Deputies in conjunction with the NC Department of Insurance and the NC Bureau of Investigation responded to the home.

Whitt has been the target of state investigators in the recent past. On December 3, 2020, the NC Dept of Insurance issued a news release revealing Whitt was charged with felony insurance fraud.

According to the release, Whitt tried to obtain payment for funeral services by claiming to have witnessed the insurance document signature of a woman who had been dead for nearly a year.

Investigators said the offense occurred on November 18, 2019. Whitt was served with a criminal summons on November 24 in Caswell County.