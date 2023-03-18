Warrants uncover new details in charges against ex-Gamecock freshmen football players

The gun was found during a health and safety check.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Warrants released by the Richland County Clerk of Court's office are providing new details about an incident that led to the suspension of a group of Gamecock football players - and charges.

According to warrants that were filed against two of three players who were charged as adults, the incident unfolded on Jan. 25 at a student apartment at 650 Lincoln Street in Columbia.

The warrants state that University of South Carolina Housing staff had seen and photographed an AR-15 rifle in the apartment of Anthony Donnell Rose during a health and safety check.

University Police were then called to the location to investigate but, while officers waited for Rose to come to the door, he is accused of throwing the gun out of his window into a common area where another player, Monteque Rhames II, and a minor not identified in the warrant recovered it.

Rhames is said to have then concealed the rifle in his pants and walked through the residence hall before getting into the minor's vehicle to leave the property.

The warrants state that the actions of both players were captured on camera and corroborated by codefendants.

Warrants filed for Rose's arrest included contributing to the delinquency of a minor and carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas. Rhames is charged with carrying weapons on school property.

The two were initially jailed and, along with a minor football player, suspended from the football team.

According to News19's previous coverage, Rose enrolled at the University of South Carolina in January 2022 and redshirted this past season. Both Rhames was announced as part of the 2023 recruiting class and enrolled in January.