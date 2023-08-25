Water leak alarm leads first-responders to deadly shooting scene in Richland County

A man accused of shooting the woman was also wounded and taken to an area hospital with what authorities described as serious injuries.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A woman is dead and a man, believed to be her killer, is wounded following a shooting in Richland County that initially came in as a very different emergency.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department said members of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department were initially called to Heron Lake on North Brickyard Road regarding a water leak alarm. But when they arrived, firefighters found a man and woman who had both been shot inside an apartment.

The sheriff's department said the woman died at the scene, and the man was taken to an area hospital with what authorities described as serious injuries. During their investigation, deputies recovered a gun from the man before he was taken to the hospital.

While the details regarding the shooting are still limited, deputies believe the incident resulted from domestic violence between the two, and the man is believed to be the suspect in the woman's shooting death.

In a statement provided on Friday, Sheriff Leon Lott urged the public to report domestic violence.

"If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please let us help you," Lott said. "We have a team of compassionate Victims Assistance advocates to help you."

Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit CrimeSC.com.