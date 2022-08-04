Water pellet gun lands UGA player in jail

Police are trying to crack down on the viral trend associated with the toy guns.

ATLANTA — A UGA player is in jail, accused of shooting a water pellet gun at a group of people on campus.

Police across metro Atlanta have been sharing warnings about fake "splatter" guns and the viral TikTok challenge that encourages people to shoot them at strangers.

Warren Brinson, a reserve defensive lineman, turned himself in to the Athens-Clark Police Department. He is now facing two misdemeanor charges, according to 11Alive's UGA insiders.

Brinson was allegedly taking part in the "Orbeez challenge," where people are encouraged to shoot gel-filled beads at strangers.

The challenge made headlines recently in an incident in Peachtree City where two teens were charged for shooting them at children.