Weekend shooting leaves one dead in Fairfield County

Man dies as result of fight with girlfriend near Winnsboro

WINNSBORO, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that left one man dead Friday evening.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired at a residence along Reservoir Road, in the Winnsboro area of the county, around 11:30 p.m. March 10. Arriving at the scene, they found Altrone T Burrell, 45, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

An initial investigation indicates Burrell and his girlfriend were involved in a physical altercation when the shooting occurred. Deputies were able to retrieve the weapon.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said an autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology to determine the cause of death.