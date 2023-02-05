Exchange of gunfire on Sunset Boulevard leads to investigation in West Columbia

Police have spoken to one of the people involved as they continue to search for answers.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia investigators are still working to determine how a shooting between two people unfolded on Saturday afternoon along one of the area's busiest roadways.

According to a spokesperson for the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Sunset Boulevard.

While many details are still under investigation, police said that both people involved, described only as males, fired at each other. Police said no one was hit by that gunfire, however.

Police said they have interviewed one of the two people involved in the shooting but have not yet filed any charges as the investigation continues.

Police believe, at this point, that the shooting was an isolated incident.