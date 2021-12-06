Lexington County man accused of shooting man, setting camper on fire

46-year-old Jimmy Ferney Johnson Jr. was shot and killed outside of his home last month, according to deputies.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A West Columbia man is accused of shooting a man to death outside of his home last month.

Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office say Mark Anthony Festus Scheibler will be charged with murder, arson and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

"Based on evidence investigators collected and interviews detectives conducted with witnesses, Scheibler fatally shot Jimmy Ferney Johnson at Mr. Johnson's home on Mac Circle about 7 a.m. Nov. 27," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "Ferney also set fire to Mr. Johnson's camper that was near his home."

A series of community tips helped detectives identify Scheibler as a suspect in the case, according to Koon.

"At the outset of our investigation, we had very little information to go on," Koon said. "We're thankful to those in our community who stepped up with anonymous tips. Those proved to be very helpful to us."