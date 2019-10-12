LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man in connection to a shooting incident earlier this month.

Lexington County deputies, along with U.S. Marshals and State Law Enforcement Division agents are searching for a West Columbia man who has three arrest warrants related to a shooting earlier this month.

Jamel Lamont Higgs, 33, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony, according to the warrants.

“Based on the information detectives have gathered during their investigation, Higgs shot a man multiple times Dec. 3 after an argument in a Gaston mobile home park,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Higgs has been on the run since he fled the scene of the shooting.”

Deputies, U.S. marshals and SLED agents have searched multiple locations in four counties in their effort to arrest Higgs, according to Koon.

Higgs is a black male with a height of 5’7” who weighs 132 pounds, according to arrest warrants. He has multiple tattoos on his neck and face.

“We consider him armed and dangerous,” Koon said. “Higgs is a threat to the community and we need help from the community as we work to locate and arrest him.”

Koon asked anyone with information on the whereabouts of Higgs to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.