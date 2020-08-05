LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a West Columbia man in connection to a series of car break-ins and a stolen van.

Robert Haston Rogers Jr., 26, is charged with two counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to arrest warrants.

The charges stem from April 15 when Rogers was recorded on home security cameras breaking into cars on Main Street in Gaston, according to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. A deputy saw him later that same day riding in a stolen van on Boy Scout Road.

Deputies obtained arrest warrants on Rogers for these two incidents and encountered him during a traffic stop April 28, according to Koon.

“A deputy stopped Rogers on Dunbar Road after they recognized him,” Koon said. “Rogers had a handgun lying on the rear floorboard of his car.”

Rogers was arrested on the scene of the traffic stop.