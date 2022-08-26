Suspect, victim identified in Lexington County shooting on Glenn Road

Cleveland Stone hasn't yet been formally charged or booked since he is still in the hospital, but this will happen once he is released, the sheriff said.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators have made an arrest in connection with a Thursday night shooting in Lexington County.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, 21-year-old Cleveland Stone Jr. of West Columbia now faces several charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges following the shooting death of 66-year-old Michael Duane Funny on Glenn Road around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Sheriff Jay Koon said that evidence and interviews gathered at the scene led investigators to believe Funny was shot by Stone as they stood outside the victim's car.

“Funny, as he sat inside his car, returned fire with rounds that hit Stone and a bystander,” the sheriff said.

In the process, both Stone and a bystander were also struck by gunfire and are still in the hospital, the sheriff said.

According to the sheriff, the incident began when Funny allegedly asked Stone "a question about a family member" after seeing the suspect near a home there.

"Stone, who was armed with a pistol, began shooting after a brief conversation," the sheriff added.