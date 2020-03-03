WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia man was arrested after Lexington County narcotics agents say they found his mobile home full of marijuana plants.

Steven Daniel Brown, 46, is charged with trafficking marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to arrest warrants.

According to the Lexington Sheriff's Department, they were searching for a man wanted on unrelated charges when they smelled raw marijuana coming from a mobile home. They received a search warrant and found more than 160 marijuana plants and other items inside the home.

Agents also found meth.

Brown was located and arrested on February 21 and has been released after meeting bond.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department