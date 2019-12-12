WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia man was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison on a firearm charge.

Justice Towan Roundtree, 27, of West Columbia, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to court evidence, on February 7, 2019, an West Columbia Police officer stopped a driver on North Street after a traffic violation.

The officer made contact with the driver and noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The backseat passenger, after giving the officer false identification, was determined to be Roundtree.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a quantity of marijuana, three handgun magazines, and 238 rounds of miscellaneous ammunition. During an officer pat-down of Roundtree, a fully loaded Kel-Tec P32 .32 caliber handgun was found concealed on his person. He also had approximately two grams of crack and a quantity of marijuana and Xanax pills. Roundtree was arrested on state charges and thereafter, a federal warrant was issued.

Federal law prohibits Roundtree from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior state convictions for strong armed robbery and burglary second degree. At the time of the current offense, Roundtree was on state probation. Roundtree is a validated member of a street gang.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.